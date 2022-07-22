The “Grain Agreement” will be valid for 120 days without the need for port demining

The agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain, which was signed today in Istanbul, will be valid for 120 days with the possibility of its extension. According to the agreements, Ukraine does not need to mine the ports — ships will pass through safe routes within the territorial waters of Ukraine.
Reuters writes about this with reference to the statement of a high-ranking UN official.
The agreement will enter into force in the next 10 days — this is the necessary time for three Ukrainian ports (Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny) to prepare for export. After 120 days, the agreement will be extended if hostilities do not end by then.
Currently, inspection groups and a joint coordination center are being formed, which will include representatives of the UN, as well as, probably, military personnel from Ukraine, Türkiye, and Russia. At the same time, it was agreed that the ships will move to the Turkish Bosporus strait without military escort. The SCC will only ensure that the vessels do not engage in prohibited activities.
The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has already announced that this agreement will save 20 million tons of grain and 400 million people.
- On July 22, Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement on grain export with Turkey and the UN.
- Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Mustafa Nayem said that this agreement is an opportunity for farmers to export this yearʼs harvest and have funds for preparation for the next sowing. In addition, this is almost a billion dollars of foreign exchange revenue every month, which will go to support the economy and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Control over the ports "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenniy" was and remains completely under the control of the Ukrainian side.
- Russian ships will not be able to accompany Ukrainian vessels. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, specified that in case of provocations, an immediate military response would be required.