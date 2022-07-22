The “Grain Agreement” will be valid for 120 days without the need for port demining

The agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain, which was signed today in Istanbul, will be valid for 120 days with the possibility of its extension. According to the agreements, Ukraine does not need to mine the ports — ships will pass through safe routes within the territorial waters of Ukraine.

Reuters writes about this with reference to the statement of a high-ranking UN official.

The agreement will enter into force in the next 10 days — this is the necessary time for three Ukrainian ports (Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny) to prepare for export. After 120 days, the agreement will be extended if hostilities do not end by then.

Currently, inspection groups and a joint coordination center are being formed, which will include representatives of the UN, as well as, probably, military personnel from Ukraine, Türkiye, and Russia. At the same time, it was agreed that the ships will move to the Turkish Bosporus strait without military escort. The SCC will only ensure that the vessels do not engage in prohibited activities.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has already announced that this agreement will save 20 million tons of grain and 400 million people.