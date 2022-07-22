The Head of the Verkhovna Rada: by the end of the year, the parliament will adopt the necessary laws for the start of negotiations on joining the EU

By the end of the year, the parliament will adopt the necessary laws needed for the start of negotiations on joining the European Union. The main activity on the European integration track in the session hall will begin in September.

The Head of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced this on Friday, July 22.

"We clearly know how to fulfill the seven demands that Ukraine received almost a month ago. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is preparing the necessary list of draft laws, in particular, it concerns the reform of the Constitutional Court — we must introduce a competitive selection system. We must integrate international standards in the fight against money laundering, make changes to the law on oligarchs, etc.," Stefanchuk added.

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers believes that Ukraine can become a full-fledged member of the European Union no earlier than 2029 — by that time, many reforms and laws need to be implemented. As for the start of accession negotiations, it is possible at the beginning of 2023. By this time, Ukraine must fulfill all the conditions of the European Commission.