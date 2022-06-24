The government predicted when Ukraine would be able to become a member of the European Union

The Cabinet of Ministers believes that Ukraine can become a full member of the European Union no earlier than 2029. Many reforms and laws still need to be implemented.

This was stated by Natalia Forsyuk, Director General of the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past, it was unlikely because of the huge number of laws that need to be passed and implemented. We must live by European laws," she said.

Regarding the start of accession talks, Forsyuk predicts that this is possible in early 2023. Until then, Ukraine must meet all the conditions of the European Commission.

She stressed that the candidate status consolidates Ukraineʼs European perspective and opens access to a number of European funds.

"Only candidate countries have access to these funds, the money is provided on preferential terms, almost free of charge. Candidate status will strengthen Ukraineʼs position in peace talks, "Forsyuk said.