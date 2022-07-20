In response, Syria also decided to break diplomatic relations with Ukraine

The Syrian government also decided to break off diplomatic relations with Ukraine. They noted that they applied the principle of reciprocity in international relations.

The local news agency SANA writes about it.

"The Syrian Arab Republic decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and in response to the Ukrainian governmentʼs decision on this matter," the message reads.

In Syria, they complained that Ukraine de facto severed relations back in 2018, when it refused to extend visas to Syrian diplomats. Because of this, Syria was forced to suspend the work of its embassy in Ukraine.