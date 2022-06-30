Ukraine breaks off diplomatic relations with Syria over recognition of LNR and DNR

Ukraine is severing diplomatic relations with Syria over recognizing the "independence" of the Russia-created entities LNR and DNR.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the decision of the Syrian Arab Republic, calling it an unfriendly act, an encroachment on sovereignty, and a gross violation of Ukrainian law, the UN Charter, and the principles of international law. The Foreign Ministry is convinced that Syriaʼs decision was dictated by the Kremlin.

"In response to this unfriendly act, Ukraine declares the severance of diplomatic relations with Syria without the severance of consular relations, in accordance with Article 2 of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. The Ukrainian side is also initiating the procedure of imposing a trade embargo on Syria and other sanctions against Syrian legal entities and individuals," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.