Syria declares the decision to recognize the so-called “Luhansk/Donetsk Peoplesʼs Republics“ independence

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the decision to recognize the "independence" of pro-Russian quasi-entities on the territory of Ukraine — "L/DNR".

This was reported by the Syrian state agency SANA.

"This is the embodiment of the common will and the desire to establish relations in all areas. The Syrian Arab Republic has decided to recognize the independence and sovereignty of both the "Luhansk Peopleʼs Republic" and the "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

They also noted that they plan to establish diplomatic relations with the L/DNR in the near future.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that they had already seen such information and would respond to Syriaʼs statements in the near future.