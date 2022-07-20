Russian equipment and a cat that survived the occupation were taken from Snake Island

Demining of the territory and clearing it of Russian equipment continues on Snake Island.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence, which manages the operation.
Specialists discovered and seized samples of the enemyʼs weapons and equipment.
The occupiers left there guidance and control systems, Orlan-10 UAV, MANPADS systems, grenade launchers, flamethrowers, small arms, combat logs, personal documents of the Russian military, and electronic media.
Also, a Ukrainian flag was installed on the island, and a Ukrainian cat was found and evacuated, which had been living under Russian occupation for several months.
- On June 30, OC "South" reported that Russian troops left Snake Island after another shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison with two speedboats. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the retreat from the island, but called it a "step of goodwill."
- After the landing of the Ukrainian landing force, which raised the flags there and turned back, the Russians occasionally fire on the island.