Russian equipment and a cat that survived the occupation were taken from Snake Island

Demining of the territory and clearing it of Russian equipment continues on Snake Island.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence, which manages the operation.

Specialists discovered and seized samples of the enemyʼs weapons and equipment.

The occupiers left there guidance and control systems, Orlan-10 UAV, MANPADS systems, grenade launchers, flamethrowers, small arms, combat logs, personal documents of the Russian military, and electronic media.

Also, a Ukrainian flag was installed on the island, and a Ukrainian cat was found and evacuated, which had been living under Russian occupation for several months.