The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is launching the English-language publication UNITED24

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is creating English-language digital media UNITED24 to tell the world about Ukraine.
This was announced by the head of the ministry, Mykhailo Fedorov.
"I am sure that this war is between civilization and barbarism, and that is why the world is on our side. Therefore, we have to highlight what an incredible, strong, technological and creative country we are," he explained and offered to join the team.
- The UNITED24 online platform for raising funds to support Ukraine became operational on May 5. It provides an opportunity to donate in one click from any country. All funds go to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and are assigned to the relevant ministries: defense, health care, and infrastructure.
- On July 1, the "Army of Drones" project was launched in Ukraine to cover the front line with drones. At the first stage, they plan to purchase 200 drones for aerial reconnaissance, which can fly for up to 24 hours at a distance of 160 kilometers and at the same time remain almost invisible to the enemy.