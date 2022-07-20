The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is launching the English-language publication UNITED24

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is creating English-language digital media UNITED24 to tell the world about Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the ministry, Mykhailo Fedorov.

"I am sure that this war is between civilization and barbarism, and that is why the world is on our side. Therefore, we have to highlight what an incredible, strong, technological and creative country we are," he explained and offered to join the team.