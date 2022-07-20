Crimean scenario. Russia wants to annex additional territories to Ukraine — the US is ready to respond

John Kirby, the coordinator of strategic communications of the National Security Council in the White House, said that the United States has data on Russiaʼs plans to annex additional territories of Ukraine in the scenario of the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

CNN writes about it.

We are talking about the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk oblast. The Russian Federation can hold fictitious referendums, appoint illegitimate proxies, introduce the ruble in the occupied territories and force Ukrainian citizens to apply for Russian citizenship.

The occupiers are already preparing for this, as publicly stated by the proteges of the Russian Federation.

“If Russia does go ahead with its plans for annexation, our response will be swift and tough — and shared with our allies and partners. Additional sanctions will be imposed on Russia, it will become an even bigger outcast than it is now. We will never recognize any territories annexed by Russia," Kirby emphasized.