The Russians appointed Anton Koltsov as the head of the "government" of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia oblast. Previously, he held the position of the first vice-governor of Vologda oblast of the Russian Federation.

Volodymyr Rogov, a member of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia oblast, told about this in a comment toRIA Novosti supporters.

In addition, the occupiers appointed Anton Tytsky, who held the position of adviser to the head of Rosmolodezh, as the so-called "minister of youth policy" of Zaporizhzhia oblast.