Iran believes that Russia is opposing NATO in the war against Ukraine

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated at the meeting with Putin that, in his opinion, Russia is opposing NATO in the war against Ukraine. According to him, if Moscow had not invaded Ukraine, the Alliance "itself would have started a war against the Russian Federation."

This was reported by the state news agency of Iran, IRNA.

Khamenei said that recent events in the world showed that Iran and Russia "need each other", so the gas and oil agreements should be implemented.

"War is actually a cruel thing and the Islamic Republic of Iran is not happy about the death of innocent people. However, in your case, if you had not come up with an initiative, the other side would have started a war with its own initiative,” Khamenei said.

He also stated that the West is against a strong Russia.

"If the road is open for NATO, this organization will not see any obstacles in front of it, and if you did not oppose it in Ukraine, it would start a war under the pretext of Crimea," said the Ayatollah.