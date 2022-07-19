In the battle for Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 10,000 invaders

During the battles for Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, the Ukrainian military destroyed about 11 thousand occupiers.
This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, during a discussion organized by the Atlantic Council.
"According to unofficial Russian estimates, about 10,000-11,000 occupiers died in the battles for Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk," the minister said.
According to Reznikov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed about two thousand soldiers of the so-called "LNR" and about 8-9 thousand soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
At the same time, he added that more than 20,000 enemy soldiers were wounded. About 6,500 of them were severe injuries with subsequent amputation of limbs.
- On July 3, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Lysychansk due to the "multiple superiority" of the Russian occupiers.