In the battle for Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 10,000 invaders

During the battles for Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, the Ukrainian military destroyed about 11 thousand occupiers.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, during a discussion organized by the Atlantic Council.

"According to unofficial Russian estimates, about 10,000-11,000 occupiers died in the battles for Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk," the minister said.