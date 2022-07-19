Ivan Bakanov was dismissed from the position of head of the Security Service of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) dismissed Ivan Bakanov from the post of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine. 265 deputies voted pro.
"Voice" factionʼs MP, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, informed about this and clarified that Bakanov himself was not present at the consideration of this issue.
- On the evening of July 17, two presidential decrees were issued — on the removal of Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, and on the removal of the head of the SSU, Ivan Bakanov. For the time being, the duties of the Prosecutor General Venediktova will be performed by the MP, Oleksiy Simonenko, and Vasyl Malyuk, the First Deputy of the SSU, will be the head of the SSU.
- On July 18, Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a request for the dismissal of Venediktova and Bakanov. On the morning of July 19, the president dismissed the deputy head of the Security Service and changed the heads of the SSU in five oblasts.