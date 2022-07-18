”Nastoyashee Vermya”: the EU will expand the sanctions to the mayor of Moscow and the vice-prime minister of Russia

Journalists of the Russian edition "Nastoyaschee Vremya" found out which of the Russian elite will be affected by the new package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation.

It is known that the new restrictions will include an embargo on Russian gold and an expansion of the list of dual purpose goods prohibited for export to Russia.

The editorial office assures that it received a copy of the document with an expanded list of sanctioned persons from a source in EU diplomatic circles.

According to these data, the following will be subject to sanctions:

First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrii Bilousov (the document states that the day after the invasion, he attended a meeting in the Kremlin and convinced Russian oligarchs who had gathered there to continue cooperation with sanctioned Russian banks);

(the document states that the day after the invasion, he attended a meeting in the Kremlin and convinced Russian oligarchs who had gathered there to continue cooperation with sanctioned Russian banks); the mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin (in the EU, he is considered close to Putin);

(in the EU, he is considered close to Putin); two Peopleʼs Artists of Russia — Serhiy Bezrukov and Volodymyr Mashkov. The first supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the second supports the recognition of the so-called "L/DPR"

The list also includes those appointed by the Russian authorities to manage the occupied Ukrainian cities. In total, 47 individuals and nine legal entities were sanctioned.