Ukraine seized the Belarusian locomotives that Russia was using to transport troops to the border

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the arrest of Belarusian locomotives, which were used by Russia to transfer troops to the northern borders of Ukraine.

According to SBU materials, the court seized three diesel locomotives of the state-owned enterprise "Belarusian Railways", worth more than 70 million hryvnias. These locomotives transported Russian soldiers and equipment and later took part in military operations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts. Later, these locomotives were found in Kyiv oblast. Apparently, the occupiers abandoned them when they were retreating.

These locomotives are now being handed over to the National Agency for Detection, Tracing and Asset Management (ARMA).