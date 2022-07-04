Ukraine seized Belarusian and Russian wagons with fertilizers worth more than UAH 360 million

Ukraine seized the property of Russian and Belarusian enterprises worth more than 360 million hryvnias.
This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
The seizure was imposed on 315 railway containers worth more than UAH 10 million and "goods and material values" worth more than UAH 350 million, which belong to enterprises of the specified countries. The prosecutorʼs office indicates that 300 wagons contained mineral fertilizers, which were imported in violation of customs legislation.
Seized property can be confiscated into state property.
- On June 30, the SBU reported the seizure of the corporate rights of one of the largest travel agencies, the ultimate beneficiary of which is a Russian billionaire. It is probably about the TUI travel agency.
- Before that, the court seized the corporate rights of three LLCs (in the amount of over 80 million hryvnias), the founders of which are representatives of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.