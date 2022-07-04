Ukraine seized Belarusian and Russian wagons with fertilizers worth more than UAH 360 million

Ukraine seized the property of Russian and Belarusian enterprises worth more than 360 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The seizure was imposed on 315 railway containers worth more than UAH 10 million and "goods and material values" worth more than UAH 350 million, which belong to enterprises of the specified countries. The prosecutorʼs office indicates that 300 wagons contained mineral fertilizers, which were imported in violation of customs legislation.

Seized property can be confiscated into state property.