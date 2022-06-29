In Ukraine, corporate rights worth more than 80 million UAH of enterprises controlled by Russia and Belarus were arrested

The court arrested more than 80 million hryvnias in corporate rights in Ukraine enterprises controlled by Russia and Belarus.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The court granted the request of the prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office to seize the corporate rights of three LLCs, the founders of which are representatives of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

Financial activity was carried out on the territory of Kharkiv by a number of subjects of economic activity, the ultimate beneficial owners of which are citizens of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. Officials of enterprises provide economic activity on the territory of Ukraine in cooperation with these states.

The Kyiv District Court of Kharkiv city has seized the corporate rights of these enterprises in the amount of about 80 million hryvnias. The seized corporate rights were transferred to Asset Recovery and Management Agency for management.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of economic activity in cooperation with the aggressor state (Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).