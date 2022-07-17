Intelligence: seven civilians were evacuated from Sviatohirsk Lavra in Donetsk oblast

It was possible to evacuate a group of civilians from Sviatohirskaya Lavra in Donetsk oblast.

This is reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Intelligence, together with peopleʼs deputies took one of the families out of the monastery. The father, mother and three children were hiding in the Lavra from Russian artillery fire. The youngest child was born within the walls of the monastery a few days ago. Two elderly people — a man and a woman — were also able to leave.

Now they are in the territory controlled by Ukraine and are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance.