Rescuers put out a fire at an enterprise in Dnipro. There was no release of harmful substances at Pivdenmash

In Dnipro, a fire at an enterprise caused by a missile strike was extinguished.

The Head of the oblast military administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported that it was extinguished for almost 38 hours. Rescuers are currently looking for a person who disappeared from the enterprise during the attack.

The Center for Strategic Communications reported that the information about the release of heptyl after the enemy attack on "Pivdenmash" in the Dnipro is false. There was no leakage of harmful substances.

"The Russians hit the Southern Machine-Building Plant with six missiles. The occupiers could indeed cause a leak of heptyl and commit a terrorist attack comparable in scale to a nuclear disaster. However, even at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, heptyl and its derivatives were urgently disposed of at "Pivdenmash", the report says.