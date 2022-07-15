Russian troops launched a missile attack on Dnipro. There are several fires in the city

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. People heard explosions in different parts of the city.

The deputy mayor of Dnipro, Mykhailo Lysenko, said that there will be water supply interruptions in the city for some time. The mayor of the city, Borys Filatov, clarified that interruptions — not only with water, but also with electricity — are expected in two districts. One of them is the district of the Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant.

Some Telegram channels report that several fires have broken out in the city.

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported that Russian rockets hit the industrial enterprise and the crowded street next to it. Previously, three people died, 15 more were injured.

Russian troops hit the Dnipro with Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft from the northern part of the Caspian Sea, the Air Force Command said.

Four missiles were shot down by the Eastern Air Command air defense.

The Kh-101 missile is one of the most technologically advanced missiles in the Russian Federationʼs arsenal. Its warhead contains more than 400 kilograms of explosives, and its flight range is 5,500 kilometers. The speed of the rocket is 720 km/h.