In Vinnytsia, all those who disappeared during the rocket attack were found. 24 people became victims of the attack

After analyzing the rubble of the buildings that were affected by the Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia, the number of dead is 24 people.

This was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia regional administration, Serhiy Borzov.

"24 dead... Tomorrow there will be farewells — in Vinnytsia and in the region. There are no missing persons today. [The rescuers] finished dismantling the debris," he wrote.

Borzov added that 68 victims continue to be treated in medical facilities. Of them, 14 are in serious condition, 4 are in critical condition. A council of specialists from leading scientific and medical institutes worked on the spot.