In Vinnytsia, the rescuers finished dismantling the rubble after the Russian missile strike. 23 people died, one is still considered missing

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service in Vinnytsia have finished clearing rubble after a Russian missile attack on the city center. A total of 23 people died, including three children.

The press service of the State Emergency Service reported about it.

"A total of 55 multi-apartment and private residential buildings, 40 cars, and 2 trams were damaged and destroyed as a result of the shelling," the message reads.

202 people sought medical help after the shelling, 68 of them were hospitalized, including 4 children. 110 people received outpatient care.

The employees of the State Emergency Service were also able to rescue three people from under the rubble. One person is still missing.