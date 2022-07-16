The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation instructed the occupying forces to increase the offensive in all directions

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, ordered the troops to increase the offensive in all directions in Ukraine.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
The Shoigu explained his order by the fact that it is necessary to "preclude massive attacks by Kyiv on civilian infrastructure, residents of Donbas, and other regions."
- On July 4, Putin, during a meeting with the Minister of Defense, Shoigu, ordered to "rest" the units that participated in the battles in Luhansk oblast. The battles were extremely difficult for the Russians.
- The mass offensives slowed down after that, but this could happen due to the active use of the HIMARS systems by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which destroyed more than 30 logistical military facilities of the Russian invaders in July.