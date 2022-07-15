NABU informed about suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 85 million to the ex-head of PrivatBank Dubilet

The National Anticorruption Bureau and prosecutors of the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutorʼs Office informed the ex-head of PrivatBank Oleksandr Dubilet, his first deputy and the head of the department about suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 85.2 million of the bankʼs funds for the benefit of a related company.
This was reported by the NABU press service.
In December 2016, on the eve of declaring the bank insolvent, the ex-chairman of the board of PrivatBank, his first deputy and two heads of the bankʼs departments paid out about 223 million hryvnias to companies controlled and connected to PrivatBank on the basis of false documents. Funds were transferred in several tranches to two different companies. UAH 85.2 million — to the account of one scheme related to the companyʼs participants, and UAH 136.8 million — to the benefit of another.
Regarding the episode of embezzlement of 136.8 million hryvnias, detectives already reported the suspicion in February 2021. During the investigation NABU and SAP established new facts and discovered additional embezzlement of more than 85 million hryvnias. Thus, the total amount of losses for two episodes is about 223 million hryvnias. The participants of the scheme subsequently took these funds abroad for the purpose of legalization.
- Oleksandr Dubilet was the chairman of the board of PrivatBank before its nationalization. Law enforcement agencies suspect him of involvement in the withdrawal of 8.2 billion hryvnias from PrivatBank before its nationalization. In total, there are five suspects in the case.
- On February 22, NABU detained Volodymyr Yatsenko, the former deputy chairman of the board of PrivatBank, who was trying to fly out of the country. The next day NABU announced the suspicion of ex-managers of PrivatBank in embezzlement of 136 million hryvnias: the former chairman of the board of the bank, his deputy, and part-time chairman of the board of a company related to the bank.
- At the beginning of June, the High Anti-Corruption Court took Oleksandr Dubilet into custody in absentia. At the end of June, SAP asked Interpol to declare him an international wanted man. Dubilet himself reported that he was not hiding from the investigation.
- In July, the court canceled Dubiletʼs arrest in absentia. The head of NABU called it a blow to the investigation of the PrivatBank case.
- At the end of October, the High Anti-Corruption Court allowed conducting an absentee pre-trial investigation against Dubilet. Later, VAX arrested Dubilet in absentia.