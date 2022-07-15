NABU informed about suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 85 million to the ex-head of PrivatBank Dubilet

The National Anticorruption Bureau and prosecutors of the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutorʼs Office informed the ex-head of PrivatBank Oleksandr Dubilet, his first deputy and the head of the department about suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 85.2 million of the bankʼs funds for the benefit of a related company.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

In December 2016, on the eve of declaring the bank insolvent, the ex-chairman of the board of PrivatBank, his first deputy and two heads of the bankʼs departments paid out about 223 million hryvnias to companies controlled and connected to PrivatBank on the basis of false documents. Funds were transferred in several tranches to two different companies. UAH 85.2 million — to the account of one scheme related to the companyʼs participants, and UAH 136.8 million — to the benefit of another.

Regarding the episode of embezzlement of 136.8 million hryvnias, detectives already reported the suspicion in February 2021. During the investigation NABU and SAP established new facts and discovered additional embezzlement of more than 85 million hryvnias. Thus, the total amount of losses for two episodes is about 223 million hryvnias. The participants of the scheme subsequently took these funds abroad for the purpose of legalization.