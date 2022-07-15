Evening summary of the General Staff: the Russians unsuccessfully attacked in eight directions — they retreated with losses

The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening summary of the situation at the front as of July 15.
- The Russian A-50U — a long-range radar detection and control aircraft — is on duty in the skies over Belarus. The threat of missile and air strikes on Ukraine remains.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the Russian attack on the village of Bohorodychne (Donetsk oblast).
- In some areas of Donetsk oblast, the Russians activated their strike aircraft. They are trying to reach the administrative border of Donetsk oblast.
- The occupiers tried to take control of the section of the road Bakhmut — Lysychansk. They attacked in the direction of Nahirne and Bilohorivka but retreated under fire.
- The invaders also made several unsuccessful attempts to improve their position in the directions of Mykolaivka — Spirne, Myronivka — Vuhleghirsk TPP, Vidrodzhennia — Vershyna, Solodke — Vodyane, Volodymyrivka — Vodyane, Yehorivka — Pavlivka. The invaders suffered losses and rolled back.
- There are three carriers of cruise missiles in the waters of the Black Sea.