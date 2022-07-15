British volunteer Paul Urie died in Russian captivity

British citizen Paul Urie died in Russian captivity.

The BBC writes about it.

The British Foreign Office has contacted the family of the 45-year-old man, according to the Presidium Network, an activist group that is helping his relatives.

Great Britain is trying to get urgent clarifications from Ukraine and the Russian government regarding the reports of the death of a British volunteer. "We are urgently discussing this issue with our Ukrainian allies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia," said the UKʼs Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Urie was captured at the end of April along with another Briton, Dylan Healy. They were detained by "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic" fighters south of Zaporizhzhia. The men tried to get to the Russian-controlled territory through the checkpoint in order to take the woman and her family away. Uriʼs mother said he had type 1 diabetes and needed insulin.

Representatives of the "DPR" militants reported that Uri died on July 10 "from illnesses and severe stress".