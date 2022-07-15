Rocket attack on Vinnytsia: police identified 19 of the 23 dead, 8 more people are considered missing

The police identified 19 of the 23 people who died as a result of rocket attacks on Vinnytsia. There are three children among them: a 4-year-old girl and two boys, 7 and 8 years old, reported the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

One of the boys was being examined at the medical center at the time of the attack. He died together with his mother

Another was waiting for his uncle in a parked car and fell into a fire trap. Relatives of this boy were thrown away by the blast wave, now he is hospitalized.

The mother of the dead 4-year-old girl is also in serious condition in the hospital.

"14 relatives of missing persons submitted their biological samples. Our specialists have already conducted more than 200 comparisons of selected DNA profiles. 12 out of 19 identified people were identified precisely with the help of the technology of rapid DNA determination," Klymenko noted.

According to his data, 183 victims consulted doctors, 82 of them were hospitalized. Among the wounded are four children. 8 people are still considered missing.