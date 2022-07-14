The State Emergency Service is looking for 46 people who disappeared after a rocket attack on Vinnytsia

Rescuers are looking for 46 people with whom contact was lost after rocket attacks in the center of Vinnytsia, the press service of the State Emergency Service informs.

As of 3:55 p.m., it is known that 20 people, including three children, died as a result of the Russian attack. Another 52 people, including three children, are hospitalized, 34 of them are in serious condition.

In total, Russian rockets damaged 55 buildings and 40 cars.

Pyrotechnicians, dog handlers, and psychologists of the State Emergency Service work at the scene of the impact.