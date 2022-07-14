The number of dead of the attack on Vinnytsia increased to 20. There are three children among them. Rockets were launched from the Black Sea

At least 20 people were killed as a result of the Russian attack on Vinnytsia. Three children were among the dead.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reports it.

"Currently, 20 people are known to have died as a result of a rocket attack on the city, including three children. 90 people sought help from medical facilities," he said.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a Russian submarine in the Black Sea struck the center of Vinnytsia. It launched Kalibr cruise missiles.

The occupiers struck the center of the city, where three rockets hit. The impact fell on the parking lot near the nine-story House of Нousehold «Yuvileinyi». The Officersʼ House and nearby residential buildings were also damaged.

More than 50 cars were on fire at the impact site, 25 of them burned to the ground. Rescuers are currently sorting through the debris and looking for the injured and dead.