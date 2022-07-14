The General Staff suggests taking women into military registration only at their own will

The General Staff of the Armed Forces recommends that women be allowed to enter the military register at will.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff.

It was explained there that general mobilization during the war with the Russian Federation proved that about 1% of the total number of women mobilized were called up for military service in the Armed Forces and other military formations.

In addition, most women were appointed to the positions of medical personnel, communication units, moral and psychological support, clerks, accountants, and cooks. Currently, the Armed Forces still have a need for women specialists in medicine, radio engineering and food technology. The General Staff concludes that there is currently no urgent need to significantly increase the number of women on military registration in the state.

"Considering this, the Main Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has developed proposals to include women in the military register of conscripts only with their consent. It is also proposed to start carrying out measures to include women in military registration no earlier than a month after the end of the special period in the state," the General Staff reported.