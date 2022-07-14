”For the sake of transatlantic unity.” In Lithuania, they agreed to the European Commissionʼs conditions for the restoration of Russian transit to Kaliningrad

The Government of Lithuania has decided to agree to the terms of the European Commission regarding the resumption of transit of Russian goods to the Kaliningrad oblast. They emphasized that until the country invents a mechanism for checking the transit of such goods, the ban will remain in effect.
This was stated by the Prime Minister of the country, Ingrid Shimonite, writes Delfi.
She emphasized that the European Commissionʼs clarification is the EUʼs opinion on the EU documents themselves. At the same time, they should not coordinate their position with the position of the EU member states. But Šimonite thanked Brussels for being in contact with Lithuania and taking into account her opinion.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the position of the European Commission confirms that the regime of goods transit, which was in place until June 16, will no longer exist. She noted that now it is up to Lithuania to consider this position or not.
"I confirm that the Lithuanian institutions intend to take this opinion into account, but not because we believe that something has not been properly applied since June 17," she said.
Šimonite explained that Lithuania agreed to these conditions for three reasons: respect for the European Commission, the universality of the recommendations for all countries, not just Lithuania, and respect for transatlantic unity. She focused on the last reason in more detail.
"The reaction of the Western world to the war in Ukraine has so far been largely successful thanks to the unity of the countries and the fact that they agree on fundamental issues, because they do not waste time on some internal unimportant disputes," the Lithuanian Prime Minister emphasized.
- On June 18, the Lithuanian authorities introduced a ban on rail and road transit of sanctioned goods through its territory to Russiaʼs Kaliningrad oblast. The ban applies to coal, metals, cement, wood, construction materials and high-tech products. According to the governor of the Kaliningrad oblast, 40-50% of all cargoes were banned. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that the restrictions were introduced after consultation with the European Commission and under its direction.
- In response, Russia began to threaten Lithuania, and military exercises began in the Kaliningrad oblast. The Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Patrushev, said that the Kremlin will soon respond to the "blockade" of the oblast, and the people of Lithuania will "seriously feel the consequences of these measures."
- On July 13, the European Union agreed on the basic conditions for the restoration of Russian transit to the Kaliningrad oblast. It was emphasized there that the EU sanctions apply to transit by motor vehicle, so transporting goods to Kaliningrad by trucks would be a violation of them. At the same time, Russians have the right to continue transporting goods to the Kaliningrad oblast by rail. However, this will be controlled by the transit countries. In addition, the transit of military and dual purpose goods will be prohibited.