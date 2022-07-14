”For the sake of transatlantic unity.” In Lithuania, they agreed to the European Commissionʼs conditions for the restoration of Russian transit to Kaliningrad

The Government of Lithuania has decided to agree to the terms of the European Commission regarding the resumption of transit of Russian goods to the Kaliningrad oblast. They emphasized that until the country invents a mechanism for checking the transit of such goods, the ban will remain in effect.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of the country, Ingrid Shimonite, writes Delfi.

She emphasized that the European Commissionʼs clarification is the EUʼs opinion on the EU documents themselves. At the same time, they should not coordinate their position with the position of the EU member states. But Šimonite thanked Brussels for being in contact with Lithuania and taking into account her opinion.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the position of the European Commission confirms that the regime of goods transit, which was in place until June 16, will no longer exist. She noted that now it is up to Lithuania to consider this position or not.

"I confirm that the Lithuanian institutions intend to take this opinion into account, but not because we believe that something has not been properly applied since June 17," she said.

Šimonite explained that Lithuania agreed to these conditions for three reasons: respect for the European Commission, the universality of the recommendations for all countries, not just Lithuania, and respect for transatlantic unity. She focused on the last reason in more detail.

"The reaction of the Western world to the war in Ukraine has so far been largely successful thanks to the unity of the countries and the fact that they agree on fundamental issues, because they do not waste time on some internal unimportant disputes," the Lithuanian Prime Minister emphasized.