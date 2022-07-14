Russian troops launched a missile attack on the center of Vinnytsia. There are dead and wounded people

Russian troops launched a rocket attack on the center of Vinnytsia — three rockets hit a building with office premises, the Officersʼ House and nearby residential buildings were also damaged. About 50 cars are on fire at the site of the impact.
According to the National Police, two people are currently known to have died, and six more people were injured. Among the dead is a child.
There will probably be more victims.
- This morning the Russians also shelled Mykolaiv. In total, 9 S-300 missiles were fired at the city — two educational institutions, a transport infrastructure facility, a hotel and a shopping center were hit. At least one person was injured.