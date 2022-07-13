Russian shelling of Chasiv Yar: the death toll has risen to 48

As of 19:00 on July 13, the number of victims of shelling by the Russians in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk oblast, has increased to 48, including one child. Nine people were rescued from the rubble. Works are ongoing.
This is reported to the State Emergency Service.
- In the evening of July 9, the Russians shelled the city of Chasiv Yar with Uragan missiles. The occupiers hit the 5th floor — it collapsed. Local authorities reported that at least three dozen people were in the building at the time of the attack. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that a hangar with American 155-mm M777 howitzers was allegedly destroyed with a "precision strike" in Chasiv Yar.