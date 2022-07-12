Russian shelling of Chasiv Yar: the death toll has risen to 33. A childʼs body was found under the rubble

As of 11:30 p.m. on July 11, the number of dead as a result of shelling by Russians in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk oblast, has increased to 33.
This is reported to the State Emergency Service.
The body of a child, born approximately in 2003, was found under the rubble of the house.
Nine people were rescued from the rubble. Work is currently ongoing.
- In the evening of July 9, the Russians shelled the city of Chasiv Yar with missiles from "Hurricanes". The occupiers hit the 5th floor — it collapsed. Local authorities reported that at least three dozen people were in the building at the time of the attack. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that a hangar with American 155-mm M777 howitzers was allegedly destroyed with a "precision strike" in Chasiv Yar.