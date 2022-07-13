Attack on Chasiv Yar: the number of dead increased to 46 people

At least 46 people were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on a residential area of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk oblast).
This was announced by the spokeswoman of the Donetsk oblast military administration, Tetyana Ignatchenko, on the air of the national telethon.
"The last figure as of now is that rescuers managed to raise 46 bodies to the surface from under the rubble, 9 people were saved," she said. Ignatchenko added that rescuers have already cleared approximately 85% of the debris and plan to complete the rescue operation on Wednesday.
- In the evening of July 9, the Russians shelled the city of Chasiv Yar with missiles from "Hurricanes". The occupiers hit the 5th floor — it collapsed. Local authorities reported that at least three dozen people were in the building at the time of the attack. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that a hangar with American 155-mm M777 howitzers was allegedly destroyed with a "precision strike" in Chasiv Yar.