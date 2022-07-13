Attack on Chasiv Yar: the number of dead increased to 46 people

At least 46 people were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on a residential area of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk oblast).

This was announced by the spokeswoman of the Donetsk oblast military administration, Tetyana Ignatchenko, on the air of the national telethon.

"The last figure as of now is that rescuers managed to raise 46 bodies to the surface from under the rubble, 9 people were saved," she said. Ignatchenko added that rescuers have already cleared approximately 85% of the debris and plan to complete the rescue operation on Wednesday.