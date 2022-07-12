In Britain, the candidates for the position of the countryʼs prime minister have been decided

In Great Britain, the list of candidates who have advanced to the next stage of the struggle for the position of the leader of the Conservative Party and the countryʼs prime minister has been determined.

This is reported by Sky News.

Eight deputies made it to the first round:

the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain, Liz Truss;

former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt;

Junior Minister for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt ;

; Attorney General Suella Braverman;

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak ;

; Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs Tom Tugendhat;

former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch;

Chancellor of the Treasury Nadhim Zahavi.

Shortly before the list was announced, former health minister Sajid Javid and MP Rehman Chishti said they were withdrawing their candidacies because they had not received enough support from MPs.

The name of the new Prime Minister of Great Britain will be known on September 5.

Boris Johnson himself refused to support any of the candidates, saying that he did not want to reduce their chances.

"The prime ministerʼs job at this stage is to give the party a chance to make a decision," he said.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace also announced that he would not run for the position of leader of the Conservative Party. It was he who was predicted to win, and the ratings showed the highest level of support.