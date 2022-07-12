The government is preparing exams in language, history and the Constitution of Ukraine for applicants for citizenship

The Government will prepare draft laws on the introduction of a comprehensive exam for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
According to him, the government received the corresponding protocol mandate today at the request of the president.
Now the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will prepare and submit relevant draft laws to the government. And the Ministry of Education and Science, together with the National Commission for State Language Standards, was tasked with developing and approving exam programs for the level of mastery of the state language, as well as for the history of Ukraine and the basics of the Constitution.
- On May 23, a petition regarding a mandatory exam for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship appeared on the website of the Presidentʼs Office. Its initiator, Vitaliy Kapustian, asked to introduce mandatory testing of the Ukrainian language, history of Ukraine, and a test of knowledge of the Constitution. The author also suggested studying the national anthem. The petition received the required number of votes. It was supported by President Volodymyr Zelensky and he instructed the Prime Minister to work out this issue.
- At the beginning of June, it became known that Russian journalist Oleksandr Nevzorov applied for Ukrainian citizenship. This caused discussions and outrage in society.
- There was also information that Russian oligarch Mykhailo Fridman wanted to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, but his consortium denied this.