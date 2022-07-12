The government is preparing exams in language, history and the Constitution of Ukraine for applicants for citizenship

The Government will prepare draft laws on the introduction of a comprehensive exam for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the government received the corresponding protocol mandate today at the request of the president.

Now the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will prepare and submit relevant draft laws to the government. And the Ministry of Education and Science, together with the National Commission for State Language Standards, was tasked with developing and approving exam programs for the level of mastery of the state language, as well as for the history of Ukraine and the basics of the Constitution.