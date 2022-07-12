EU countries froze €13.8 billion of Russian assets

The European Union has frozen €13.8 billion worth of Russian assets since the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

This is reported by RTBF.

According to the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, more than €12 billion was frozen in only five member states. "We must continue to persuade other member states to do the same. I hope that in the coming weeks we will see the activation of these processes in all member states," Reinders said.

At the same time, he refused to reveal the names of the five EU countries that froze the most assets.