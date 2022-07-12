EU countries froze €13.8 billion of Russian assets

The European Union has frozen €13.8 billion worth of Russian assets since the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia.
This is reported by RTBF.
According to the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, more than €12 billion was frozen in only five member states. "We must continue to persuade other member states to do the same. I hope that in the coming weeks we will see the activation of these processes in all member states," Reinders said.
At the same time, he refused to reveal the names of the five EU countries that froze the most assets.
- The European Union is preparing a legal basis for the transfer of frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war.
- Kyiv called for the use of Russian assets for the restoration of Ukraine. The idea was supported in Britain, the USA and Canada. On July 4-5 in Lugano, Switzerland, Ukraine presented a $750 billion recovery plan and called for the use of Russian property frozen due to sanctions for reconstruction.
- According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the value of such assets is $300–500 billion.