The EU is preparing a legal basis for the transfer of frozen Russian assets for the restoration of Ukraine

The European Union is preparing a legal basis for the transfer of frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war.

This was announced by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

It is about the assets not only of Russian companies and businesses, but also about the frozen property of Russian oligarchs. According to her, this is the first time that the EU is waiting for restoration works of this scale, so the "most talented and best" experts from around the world will be involved in the discussion of this issue.

Earlier, the leaders of the G7 countries declared their readiness to use Russian assets to help Ukraine. This issue has already been discussed in Europe, but there the confiscation of assets is complicated by differences in the legislation of the countries.