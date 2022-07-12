”Skhemy”: former administration head of the Yanukovych administration, Andriy Portnov, left Ukraine

On June 3, Andriy Portnov, the former administration head of the Presidential Administration under Viktor Yanukovych, left Ukraine through a checkpoint in Zakarpattia Oblast.

Investigative journalists of "Skhemy" report this.

According to "Skhemy" sources, the porter left for Hungary through the Chop (Tysa) checkpoint for cars.

"Skhemy" turned to the border guards with a request. Journalists asked to explain on what grounds the 48-year-old Andriy Portnov left Ukraine, because the departure of men during martial law is limited.

In response to the request, the State Border and Border Service reported that they would not provide an answer, as "the content of the request concerns the provision of personal data, which is regulated by the Law of Ukraine "About the Protection of Personal Data".

"Skhemy" also asked the Security Service of Ukraine to inform whether the service is investigating the activities of Andriy Portnov, in particular his ties to Russia. The response from the SSU has not yet arrived.