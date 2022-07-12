”Skhemy”: former administration head of the Yanukovych administration, Andriy Portnov, left Ukraine

On June 3, Andriy Portnov, the former administration head of the Presidential Administration under Viktor Yanukovych, left Ukraine through a checkpoint in Zakarpattia Oblast.
Investigative journalists of "Skhemy" report this.
According to "Skhemy" sources, the porter left for Hungary through the Chop (Tysa) checkpoint for cars.
"Skhemy" turned to the border guards with a request. Journalists asked to explain on what grounds the 48-year-old Andriy Portnov left Ukraine, because the departure of men during martial law is limited.
In response to the request, the State Border and Border Service reported that they would not provide an answer, as "the content of the request concerns the provision of personal data, which is regulated by the Law of Ukraine "About the Protection of Personal Data".
"Skhemy" also asked the Security Service of Ukraine to inform whether the service is investigating the activities of Andriy Portnov, in particular his ties to Russia. The response from the SSU has not yet arrived.
- Portnov worked in the Administration of President Yanukovych from 2011 to 2014. He actively opposed the Maidan and soon fled to Russia, and from there he moved to Austria. From 2014 to 2015, Portnov was on the list of EU sanctions against persons involved in embezzlement of state funds and human rights violations.
- Portnov advocated amnesty for "Berkut" fighters, and also threatened journalists and activists. In 2018, the SSU opened a case of treason against the porter, for which the service was sued.
- In December 2021, the United States introduced sanctions against Portnov.