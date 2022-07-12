The EU Council allocated one billion euros of macro-financial aid to Ukraine

The Council of the European Union approved the decision to allocate additional macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €1 billion.

This was reported by the press service of the Rada.

"Together with the EUR 1.2 billion in emergency macro-financial assistance provided earlier this year, the EUʼs total macro-financial support for Ukraine since the start of the (full-scale) war now reaches EUR 2.2 billion and is expected to increase in the coming months," the press service said.

They added that the allocation of funds will provide Ukraine with the necessary resources to cover urgent needs and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure. Funds are provided as a loan on preferential terms, the amount can be divided into several tranches. Payments will begin after the signing of a memorandum with the Ukrainian side, which will include mechanisms for transparency and reporting on the use of funds.