Ukraine received a new $1.7 billion grant from the United States

The United States of America sent another $1.7 billion in grant aid to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this on Twitter.

"1.7 billion dollars of grant aid was received by the Ukrainian budget from the Trust Fund of the World Bank and the United States Agency for International Development. This is already the second US grant in the last two weeks, the total amount of aid amounted to $3 billion," the message reads. Shmygal thanked the USA and President Joe Biden for such support.