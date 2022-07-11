The ambassadors of the G7 countries reminded Ukraine of the critical importance of appointing the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution

The ambassadors of the "Great Seven" countries reminded Kyiv of the critical importance of appointing the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

The corresponding appeal was published by the German presidency of the group of G7 ambassadors in Kyiv.

"As we discussed with Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna on July 7, the G7 ambassadors reiterate that the timely appointment of the head of the SAP is critically important for strengthening Ukraineʼs anti-corruption institutions," the message reads.

The appointment of the head of the SAP and the head of the National Anti-corruption Bureau is a condition for maintaining the status of a candidate for joining the European Union. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated in the Verkhovna Rada about the need to appoint the head of the SAP.

On July 1, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the competition for the position of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau will be announced in the coming days or weeks.