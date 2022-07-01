Zelenskyi said that the competition for the head of NABU will be announced in the coming “days or weeks”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the competition for the position of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau will be announced in the coming days or weeks. This is one of the EUʼs requirements for starting accession negotiations.

The president announced this at a briefing with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre, Interfax reports.

"As for NABU: the tender must be announced, the full composition of the commission must be present. I am sure that it will be done in the coming days or weeks," Zelensky said.

He was also asked about the appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecution (SAP), because this is also one of the requirements of the European Union.

"As for the head of the SAP, it is not the president, but another commission that decides who will win. After that, the prosecutor general decides, not the president," he added.