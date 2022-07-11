Assets of the cosmetics company of a Russian oligarch worth more than 2 billion UAH were seized in Vinnytsia

In the Vinnytsia oblast, law enforcement officers seized the assets of a Russian oligarchʼs company for the production of household chemicals.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The oligarch owns a cosmetics corporation in the Russian Federation and is a member of the United Russia political party. The amount of seized assets is more than two billion UAH. In particular, it is:

corporate rights in the form of 100% of the companyʼs authorized capital in the amount of over 1.5 billion hryvnias ;

; produced products and raw materials, worth more than 500 million hryvnias, which were in the companyʼs warehouses.

All this, according to the SSU, was handed over to the National Agency for Identification, Search and Asset Management (ARMA).