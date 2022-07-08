Ukraine seized 2.1 billion UAH of assets of companies owned by Russiaʼs “Gazprom”, “Rosneft” and “Rosatom”

In Ukraine, the corporate rights and real estate of 11 enterprises were seized, the ultimate beneficiaries of which are the Russian state corporations “Rosneft”, “Rosatom”, and “Gazprom”.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported this on July 8.

The investigation established that part of the profits of these enterprises went to the preparation and conduct of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as to the financing of the activities of saboteurs. The estimated total value of seized corporate rights exceeds 2.1 billion hryvnias. They also arrested 46 objects of immovable property that are in their ownership.

The SSU reports that the assets were seized in time, because the owners had already tried to transfer them to fake people.