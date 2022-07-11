The number of people killed in the attack on Chasiv Yar has increased to 24 people

As of 1:55 p.m., the death toll from the attack on Chasiv Yar (Donetsk oblast) has increased to 24 people.
The State Emergency Service reports that nine people were rescued from the rubble. "The bodies of 5 dead persons are visually observed," the State Emergency Service added.
Rescuers are continuing search operations at the site of the destroyed five-story residential building.
- In the evening of July 9, the Russians shelled the city of Chasiv Yar with missiles from "Hurricanes". The occupiers hit the 5th floor — it collapsed. Local authorities reported that at least three dozen people were in the building at the time of the attack. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that a hangar with American 155-mm M777 howitzers was allegedly destroyed with a "precision strike" in Chasiv Yar.