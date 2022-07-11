Zelensky responded to the petition regarding the introduction of an exam for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship. He instructed the prime minister to work out the issue

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to work out the introduction of a mandatory exam for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship. This is how he responded to the petition, which gathered the necessary 25 000 signatures.

Zelensky noted that the issue of the mandatory exam will require legislative regulation. He reminded that in order to acquire citizenship, it is necessary to confirm the possession of the state language or its understanding in an amount sufficient for communication. However, it is the government that is responsible for the implementation of policy in the fields of education, the functioning of the state language, the implementation of state legal policy and the regulation of migration processes.

"Thatʼs why I turned to the Prime Minister of Ukraine D. Shmygal with a request to comprehensively work out the issue raised in the electronic petition," the President said.

Zelensky promises to inform the author of the petition about the results of the review.