Lithuania has tightened restrictions on the transit of goods to Kaliningrad

A ban on the import of a number of goods of Russian origin into the territory of the European Union came into force in Lithuania. This is provided for by the fourth package of EU sanctions.

This is reported by Reuters.

In particular, we are talking about a ban on the import of concrete, wood, alcohol and alcohol-based industrial chemicals. The restrictions will affect transit to the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation. Previously, it was believed that there may be exceptions in the new clarification regarding the application of sanctions from the European Commission for this Russian region.