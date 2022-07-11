Lithuania has tightened restrictions on the transit of goods to Kaliningrad

A ban on the import of a number of goods of Russian origin into the territory of the European Union came into force in Lithuania. This is provided for by the fourth package of EU sanctions.
This is reported by Reuters.
In particular, we are talking about a ban on the import of concrete, wood, alcohol and alcohol-based industrial chemicals. The restrictions will affect transit to the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation. Previously, it was believed that there may be exceptions in the new clarification regarding the application of sanctions from the European Commission for this Russian region.
- On June 18, the Lithuanian authorities introduced a ban on rail and road transit of sanctioned goods through its territory to Russiaʼs Kaliningrad region. The ban affected coal, metals, cement, wood, construction materials and high-tech products. According to the governor of the Kaliningrad region, 40-50% of all cargoes were banned. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that the restrictions were introduced after consultation with the European Commission and under its direction.
- In response, Russia began to threaten Lithuania, and military exercises began in the Kaliningrad region. The Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Patrushev, said that the Kremlin will soon respond to the "blockade" of the region, and the people of Lithuania will "seriously feel the consequences of these measures."
- Der Spiegel, citing sources in the European Commission, writes that the EU plans to allow Russia to transit goods subject to sanctions to the Kaliningrad region, but only in volumes commensurate with supplies before the invasion of Ukraine.