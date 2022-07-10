Zelensky said that the claims of members of the US Congress against the head of the Presidentʼs Office Yermak are “a matter of the Americans”

The spokesman of the President of Ukraine, Serhii Nikiforov, stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyi did not receive any appeals from US Congresswoman Victoria Spartz regarding the need to "solve the problem" of the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.
In a comment to Suspilne, he said that Spartzʼs claims are "an American matter" for now.
"This is the business of the American deputy and the American president. Letʼs let them figure it out themselves. There are some accusations. If Victoria Spartz has evidence of her accusations, let her make them public. So far, apart from the accusations of one of these hundreds of deputies, we have not heard anything," said Nikiforov.
- On July 8, a member of the US House of Representatives, Victoria Spartz, wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden about the need to check the so-called "Russian connections" of the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.
- The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko advised her to "stop trying to earn additional political capital on baseless speculations around the topic of war."
- The next day Spartz published a list of claims against Yermak. She also stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "must solve the problem" of Yermak and called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to take her statements seriously.
- The Ukrainian Congressional Committee of America and the co-chair of the Ukraine Support Group in the US Congress, Marcy Kaptur, condemned Spartz, saying that she recklessly plays along with Putin.