Zelensky said that the claims of members of the US Congress against the head of the Presidentʼs Office Yermak are “a matter of the Americans”

The spokesman of the President of Ukraine, Serhii Nikiforov, stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyi did not receive any appeals from US Congresswoman Victoria Spartz regarding the need to "solve the problem" of the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.

In a comment to Suspilne, he said that Spartzʼs claims are "an American matter" for now.

"This is the business of the American deputy and the American president. Letʼs let them figure it out themselves. There are some accusations. If Victoria Spartz has evidence of her accusations, let her make them public. So far, apart from the accusations of one of these hundreds of deputies, we have not heard anything," said Nikiforov.